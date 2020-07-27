Dallas Regional Medical Center (DRMC) was recently awarded an "A" from The Leapfrog Group’s spring 2020 Hospital Safety Grade. The designation recognizes the hospital’s efforts in protecting patients from harm and meeting the highest safety standards in the United States. This marks the fourth time in a row that DRMC has received an 'A' Hospital Safety Grade.
“As the nation copes with a challenging pandemic, our gratitude extends to hospital leadership and health care workers everywhere for their tremendous dedication,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We hope this ‘A’ helps to thank the people who work and volunteer at Dallas Regional Medical Center. They are role models in putting patients first, and their service has been extraordinary in our country’s time of need.”
The Leapfrog Group is a national organization committed to improving health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers. The Safety Grade assigns an A, B, C, D or F grade to hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, infections and other harm among patients in their care.
Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, formerly known as Hospital Safety Scores, are assigned to over 2,600 general acute-care hospitals across the nation twice annually.
“We're so proud to have received an 'A' grade again, making it four times in a row. We work very hard to provide exceptional care to our community so people don't have to leave the area for their medical needs,” said Glenda Matchett, DRMC CEO. “In order to find the next closest hospital with an 'A' grade, you'd have to drive into downtown Dallas or head around the lake to Rockwall. I think that says a lot about the dedication of our staff, medical providers and community.”
According to its website, “The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 28 national performance measures from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the Leapfrog Hospital Survey and information from other supplemental data sources. Taken together, those performance measures produce a single letter grade representing a hospital’s overall performance in keeping patients safe from preventable harm and medical errors. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade methodology has been peer reviewed and published in the Journal of Patient Safety.”
“I'd like to thank all our providers and staff members for the excellent care they provide,” said Matchett. “I always make sure people know about the incredible team we have at the hospital, but during these trying times, it's vital we recognize the true heroes of the hospital. We operate as a family, and caring about our patients and our fellow team members is what makes our hospital successful.”
In addition to being the only "A" graded hospital in the area, DRMC also operates the only labor and delivery unit and accredited chest pain center for more than eight miles, the only designated trauma center within 12 miles, and the only accredited geriatric emergency department in Dallas County, stated DRMC staff.
To see the hospital‘s full grade details, and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.