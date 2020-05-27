The pandemic has hit many businesses hard, and with shelter orders not many people are traveling, but that hasn’t stopped several Mesquite hotels from giving back to the community.
Skip Parsotam, owner of Budget Inn, reached out to local hotels, and eight were able to contribute to the Mesquite Hospitality Scholarship Fund this year, slightly less than the first year, but they still raised $2,100 that will go toward a 2020 Mesquite ISD high school graduate(s).
Parsotam said the idea came to him from seeing a social media post. He was aware that Sharing Life and the Mesquite Police Association had done something similar and wanted to rally the local hospitality business to do the same.
According to Sharing Life CEO Teresa Jackson, Sharing Life holds the scholarship for the Mesquite Hospitality group. They handle the funds and applications and make the decisions about which students will receive the funding.
“We also have another scholarship fund, the Robert W. Moehler Honorary Scholarship. Applications for both funds are available every year in April and due in May. We try to make the decisions and announce the awards by the last day of school,” said Jackson.
Last year’s scholarship recipients were Justice Pearson and Sergio Gonzales, both Mesquite High School graduates.
Pearson had planned to attend the University of North Texas to major in criminal justice and ranked in the top 15 percent of her class despite overwhelming obstacles.
Gonzales is passionate about becoming a nurse and was involved in leadership for HOSA Future Healthcare Professionals throughout his four years of high school. He also competed and placed first in area competitions in the last three years and won second place at a state nursing competition.
Jackson said the scholarship committee will meet this week to determine the scholarship winners.
