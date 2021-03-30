Monday, the city of Mesquite introduced David Faaborg as interim police chief.
He has served as the assistant police chief since 2015.
Mesquite City Manager Cliff Keheley said, “David has demonstrated extreme loyalty to the Mesquite Police Department and the community it protects. During his career in Mesquite that has spanned nearly 25 years, David has always stepped up to serve. His role as interim police chief is another example of his unwavering commitment to Mesquite.”
Faaborg started as a patrol officer in 1997 and was promoted to police sergeant in 2002, police lieutenant in 2006, police captain in 2010 and to assistant chief in 2015. He earned a Master of Science in counseling psychology as well as a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from the University of North Texas and was honored by the faculty as the Outstanding Undergraduate in Psychology in 1994. Additionally, he is a graduate of the Leadership Command College from the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas.
Faaborg said, “I am honored the city manager has the trust in me to guide the department through this transitional phase while we continue to make progress on all our current programs and operations that help reduce crime in Mesquite and make our city safer.”
During his career, Faaborg has led many MPD programs and initiatives, including the department’s current crime reporting computer platforms, the previous community outreach programs of Problem Oriented Policing and Crime Free Multi-Family Housing Program, the Criminal Investigations Bureau, school resource officers and the Citizen’s Police Academy.
Former Police Chief Charles Cato announced his departure on March 26, and the city is starting a national search for a replacement.
