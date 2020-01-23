H-E-B recently announced that eight school districts and five early childhood facilities have been selected as finalists for the retailer’s 19th annual Excellence in Education Awards program, and Mesquite ISD is among them.
MISD is a school district finalist for large school districts, one of two in North Texas to be selected.
“I'm very honored and humbled and appreciate this recognition from H-E-B. It is truly a representation of the great work of our staff and students,” said Superintendent David Vroonland.
According to H-E-B, the Texas grocery retailer launched the Excellence in Education Awards program in cooperation with the Texas Association of School Administrators in 2002 as a positive way to support public education in Texas. It has become the largest monetary program for educators in the state, spotlighting best practices and celebrating the passion and creativity of Texas educators.
For the sixth year in a row, H-E-B is also recognizing five public school boards to highlight the importance of strong leadership at the board level.
Since the program’s inception, H-E-B has awarded more than $11.5 million in funding to benefit outstanding Texas public schools. This year, H-E-B will award a total of $82,500 to the finalists and school boards, which will go on to compete for even greater cash prizes at the statewide level. Each finalist in the district and early childhood categories, as well as the five recognized school boards, will receive $5,000; the three finalists in the small district category will receive $2,500, according to a press release.
The overall statewide winners are determined by a panel of judges. The judges visit each district, early childhood facility and school board, tours campuses and talks with administration, staff, parents and community members.
Winners will be announced at the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards ceremony on May 3 at the La Cantera Resort & Spa in San Antonio. The winning large district will receive $100,000; the winning small district $50,000. An early childhood facility will receive $25,000. If selected, one or more school boards will receive up to a total of $25,000.
Forty teacher and principal finalists will be announced in February and March during a series of surprise visits to schools and classrooms across Texas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.