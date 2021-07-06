Mesquite ISD began efforts this summer to address the drop in scores on the STAAR test during the 2020-21 school year.
Executive Director of Assessment Donna McAda said the lower scores had much to do with the virtual learning protocol in place throughout the school year.
“There's more beneficial learning that can go on face-to-face,” McAda said. “Teachers are right there with the students being able to see how they're reacting and grasping things. It's just a lot more hands-on fun learning, which makes it more enjoyable and more relevant. It sticks with children more than virtual learning does.”
McAda said those who were in person scored better on the STAAR test than virtual students.
Mesquite ISD currently has summer programs in place to help middle school and elementary students recover from learning loss throughout the pandemic. The programs will span throughout the year and tentatively into next summer with a heavy focus on Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) so students meet state standards.
“It's something that's easily fixed, but it's certainly something we will work on overtime,” McAda said. “Our students deserve to have that fixed.”
The district also plans to hire more staff to supply students with the help they need to recover from learning loss.
“We have a lot of programs in place, but it will take a lot of effort just as recovery from any disaster in the state before,” McAda said. “It's not going to be overnight.”
The district also appealed to the retired teacher group.
“We will have a lot of our retired teachers come back to work part time to work with acceleration groups in that area,” McAda said. “The state recognizes that need, so they've put some other things in place as well. Our needs are not unique. It's true across the state. They've relaxed some restrictions on retired teachers, so they can come back and be a part of helping our students.”
While scores were lower statewide, McAda said Mesquite ISD maintained a proportionally stronger grasp on math and science than other districts across the state. They also remained proportionally on level with other districts on the reading STAAR.
The percentage of elementary and middle school students who did not meet the standard the math STAAR in 2019 averaged around 26.5%. The average percentage rose to 42% in 2021.
The percentage of elementary and middle school students who did not meet the standard the reading STAAR in 2019 averaged around 32.83%. The average rose to 40.667% in 2021.
The STAAR writing test saw an average increase from 39.5% to 53% in students who did not meet grade level. In science that average increased from 23.5% to 36% in students who did not meet grade level.
The social studies STAAR saw an average increase from 43% to 51% in students who did not meet grade level.
“The state dropped, and we dropped,” McAda said. “However, we are proportionally where we have been as far as being strong in math and science and about even in reading with our economically disadvantaged kids. It's just a lower score, so we have more children back to where they were before this pandemic hit.”
