Mesquite ISD alum shares wisdom with college-bound students

Mesquite ISD 2013 graduate Ariel Augustus recently released a self-published book on Amazon titled 'Set The Standard: Daily College Read.'
According to Amazon, "Set The Standard" is directed to college students. The tone is set from an informal but serious tone in hopes of making the advice realistic. The goal of this book is to encourage their understanding of college and learn different aspects of growth while being a student.
Augustus has a bachelor of science in nutrition. She graduated in 2018 from Prairie View A&M University and began writing this book soon after.
“Being involved at my university I had a lot of mentees that looked up to me and I wanted to spread my knowledge that I had throughout school to the younger generation that’s coming in,” she said.
The book consists of 147 days that Augustus said contains something useful that new college students can learn from each day.
Having touched many people in the past, she felt this book could reach a wider audience.
Currently, Augustus is working on her master’s degree at the University of Texas Southwestern and is hoping to become a registered dietitian in 2022.
This year has been unprecedented for many students, especially high school graduates who may not be sure what college will look like when they start.
“I’m hoping the pandemic blows over and they can physically be on campus, but if not, I just want to let them know not to be discouraged, to go in with an open mind and to aim towards their goal,” Augustus said.
For undecided students, she advise taking their time, work on their basics the first two years and maybe by then they will have figured out what path they’d want to follow.
“Take your time, be open-minded, and get involved,” she said. “That helped me as a college student. I got to travel on many occasions just from being involved.”
“Don’t be afraid to ask for help, whether it was from an upperclassman or a mentor,” she added.
One tip included in the book is to dress for success. She said every student should have a white shirt and black slacks/skirt in their closet.
