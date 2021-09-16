Despite the pandemic, Executive Director of Assessment Donna McAda said Mesquite ISD has grown in college and career readiness.
McAda updated the Mesquite ISD Board of Trustees on Monday regarding last year’s student performance and some of the programs in place to recover from the learning loss experienced during the pandemic.
The number of students who passed an advanced placement (AP) test rose from 532 to 557 between 2020 and 2021. Students who passed dual credit classes rose from 610 in 2020 to 670 in 2021.
“We should be really proud of these numbers, especially in light of the pandemic,” Superintendent David Vroonland said.
The number of students who met the Texas Success Initiative (TSI) criteria in reading and math rose from 900 in 2020 to 1,044 in 2021.
Because of the pandemic, McAda said the district is still waiting on military enlistment numbers.
“This paints a very good picture for our district,” McAda said.
While college, career and military readiness saw an overall increase, scores on the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test decreased.
Students were required to take the STAAR test in person during the previous year. Compared to the previous testing sessions where every student took the test, 94% of the Mesquite ISD students took the STAAR test last school year. The percentage of students who took the STAAR test across the state was about 80%.
Of the students who took the test, 62% passed all of the STAAR tests compared to 74% in 2019.
Reading STAAR scores were lower among third and fourth graders than among sixth and seventh graders.
“That’s the difference between learning to read and reading to learn,” McAda said. “Those lower grades are going to be our focus as students learn to read.”
McAda said while the district has always been more adept at math and science, test scores dropped more significantly than reading scores.
She accredited this drop to students being given new material each year. To help recover from learning loss experienced from the pandemic, she said schools will focus on marrying material covered the previous year with the new material.
