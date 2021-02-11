A two-day fall break in October is one of the popular parts of the 2021-22 school year calendar approved at the February Mesquite ISD Board of Trustees meeting.
“This is a new feature that is going over well with staff and students,” Executive Director-Communications Laura Jobe told the Board.
Two back-to-back professional learning days in September and November will provide additional planning time for teachers as well as time for required training that would otherwise have to be done on instructional days.
Other key calendar features include:
* First day of school is Aug. 11, and the school year ends before Memorial Day.
* Spring Break aligns with Dallas College and other school districts in Dallas County.
* April 15 (Good Friday) is a holiday for students and staff.
* April 18 is the second bad weather make-up day. If students and staff must make up a second day due to inclement weather, this day will be a school day. If it is not necessary to make up a second day due to weather, this day will be a holiday for students and staff.
* May 26 is the first bad weather make-up day. If students and staff must make up a day due to inclement weather, May 26 will be the last day of school, and May 27 will be the last contract day of the year for teachers.
* All grades--elementary and secondary--will follow the same nine-week grading periods.
The final calendar version is posted at mesquiteisd.org/school-basics/calendar.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.