A two-day fall break in October is one of the popular parts of the 2021-22 school year calendar approved at the February Mesquite ISD Board of Trustees meeting.

“This is a new feature that is going over well with staff and students,” Executive Director-Communications Laura Jobe told the Board.

Two back-to-back professional learning days in September and November will provide additional planning time for teachers as well as time for required training that would otherwise have to be done on instructional days.

Other key calendar features include:

  *   First day of school is Aug. 11, and the school year ends before Memorial Day.

  *   Spring Break aligns with Dallas College and other school districts in Dallas County.

  *   April 15 (Good Friday) is a holiday for students and staff.

  *   April 18 is the second bad weather make-up day. If students and staff must make up a second day due to inclement weather, this day will be a school day. If it is not necessary to make up a second day due to weather, this day will be a holiday for students and staff.

  *   May 26 is the first bad weather make-up day. If students and staff must make up a day due to inclement weather, May 26 will be the last day of school, and May 27 will be the last contract day of the year for teachers.

  *   All grades--elementary and secondary--will follow the same nine-week grading periods.

The final calendar version is posted at mesquiteisd.org/school-basics/calendar.

