The Mesquite ISD Board of Trustees recently approved several administrative appointments for the coming school year.
Staff moving within the district include Kelly Long and Carissa Williams. Long currently serves as Agnew Middle School’s principal and will take over for Taylor Morris as the new principal of Poteet High School.
Williams is currently an instructional specialist and student success teacher at Floyd Elementary, she will join Henrie Elementary next year as an assistant principal. She is a graduate of Horn High School and joined the district in 2013 as an elementary teacher at Gentry.
Coming from other districts are Tiffany Brown, Kenneth Washington and Clint Elsasser.
Elsasser was recently named the dean of the Mesquite ISD Innovate Education Center. He comes to the district from Garland ISD with about 12 years of experience and currently serves as an assistant principal at the Gilbreath-Reed Career and Technical Center.
Coming to MISD all the way from Arkansas, Brown has been named as the new assistant principal at Lawrence Elementary. She currently serves as the assistant principal at North Little Rock High School.
Another GISD-to-MISD move is Washington, who currently serves as the principal at Coyle Middle School in Rowlett. He will take over as the new principal of North Mesquite High School and comes to the district with 19 years of experience in GISD and Dallas.
“I truly appreciate the opportunity to serve students of Mesquite ISD and lead North Mesquite High School,” Washington said. “I’m looking forward to hitting the ground learning and continuing the rich legacy that North Mesquite High School has already have. They’ve had an amazing 50 years and I’m just looking forward to adding to that legacy.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.