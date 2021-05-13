Monday, the Mesquite ISD’s Board of Trustees approved the following new administrative roles for the 2021-22 school year.
Stacy Bennett – principal – Smith Elementary School
In 2011, Bennett began her career in education as a science teacher for two years at Winfree Academy Charter School in Grand Prairie. She then moved to Stephen F. Austin Middle School in Irving ISD for one year as an eighth grade science teacher. Stacy returned to Winfree Academy Charter School in 2014 as a principal intern and lead teacher for three years. She was an assistant principal in Ferris ISD two years before being hired in Mesquite as an assistant principal at Tisinger Elementary, where she has been the past two years. This year completes her 10th year in education.
Deeadra Brown – Principal – Horn High School
Brown is joining the Mesquite ISD team with a career in education that spans a total of 27 years. She began her career as a health/PE teacher and coach in Amarillo ISD in 1994. Deeadra moved to the Dallas Metroplex in 1996 and joined DeSoto ISD, where she worked for 17 years. She spent 10 years as a teacher/coach at DeSoto High School, followed by two years as a campus dean and five years as an assistant principal at the DeSoto ISD Freshman Campus. Deeadra was hired in Irving ISD in 2013 and served as an assistant principal at MacArthur High School for one year, principal at Barbara Cardwell Career Preparatory Center for three years and principal at MacArthur High School for the past four years.
Robin Cathcart – Principal – Achziger Elementary School
Cathcart is completing 15 years of experience in education. She was hired in Mesquite ISD in 2006 at Shands Elementary School. She spent six years as a teacher there and four years as a teacher at McDonald Middle School. Robin later moved into an instructional specialist role for one year at Cannaday Elementary. She has been an assistant principal at Cannaday since 2017.
LeeAnn Englert – Principal – Porter Elementary School
Englert is completing 20 years in education. She was an elementary and middle school teacher in Alpine ISD for five years before coming to Mesquite in 2007. She was a teacher at Pirrung Elementary for two years and Motley Elementary for one year. LeeAnn has five years of experience as an assistant principal in MISD--two years at McWhorter Elementary and three years at Frasier Middle School.
Abram Joseph – Principal - Mesquite High School
Joseph is an 18-year veteran in the field of education, all of which have been in Mesquite ISD. He was hired in 2003 as a special education teacher. He spent four years at Mesquite High School and one year at Terry Middle School before being promoted to assistant principal in 2008 at Terry Middle School. He also served as an assistant principal at West Mesquite High School and Poteet High School for a combined total of 10 years as an assistant principal in MISD. He has been the principal at the Mesquite Academy since 2018.
Keshia LaVergne – Principal – Gray Elementary School
LaVergne has a total of 18 years in education. She started her career as a science teacher at Ann O’Donnell Middle School in Alief ISD in 2002 and was there one year. For five years, she taught science and pharmacy technology at Lake Charles Boston High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana, before moving to West Virginia, where she was a science teacher at Morgantown High School and University High School for a total of three and a half years. After moving back to Texas, Keshia joined the Mesquite ISD team at Poteet High School. She taught advanced placement environmental science, anatomy & physiology and aquatic science for two and a half years. She was promoted to TEKS alignment facilitator for high school science in 2016 and has been an assistant principal at Galloway Elementary since 2019.
Keich Willis – At-Risk Coordinator – Administrative Services
Willis has a total of 20 years in education. She was hired in Dallas ISD as an elementary teacher in 2001. She served in several different capacities while in Dallas ISD. She was a fourth grade teacher, second grade teacher, dual language teacher, testing coordinator and school counselor for a combined total of 18 years. She was hired in Mesquite ISD as a counselor at Hanby Elementary School, where she has been since 2019.
