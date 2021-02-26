While several school districts around North Texas were unable to open Monday because of damage caused by last week’s winter storm, Mesquite ISD wasn’t one of them.
Scott Owens, director of facilities, said only The Learning Center was forced to remain closed Monday because of water damage.
He said Gentry Elementary received damage in the office area, so those employees were moved to the library as classes resumed.
But considering there are 49 campuses in the district, MISD leaders said that’s not bad.
“We had lots of sprinklers burst, but we were on top of it and got it cleaned up ASAP,” Owens said.
“We were surprised,” Owens said when asked if he thought more facilities would be closed since burst water pipes plagued North Texas. “The credit goes to my team. We have guys who have been here for many years and know how to winterize the buildings. But we still didn’t know how bad it would be because losing power was challenging.”
Owens said MISD had the foresight to shut off the facilities’ water before the storm hit.
Owens said that throughout the week district crews were on site to check on the status of the buildings.
“We have 140 employees, and all 140 employees were in and out during the whole week,” Owens said. “We had locksmiths walking the buildings, we had mechanics walking the buildings. We wanted to catch anything quickly to improve the odds of fixing it quickly.”
Owens said the district’s plumbing supervisor, Kip Marcellus, was one of several employees who showed dedication throughout the week.
“He lives 30 minutes away, but he stayed up here four days straight,” Owens said. “We’d be getting calls in the middle of the night, so he just pulled up a cot and stayed here. We had many departments that stayed and helped out. It was a team effort.”
Students at The Learning Center who are enrolled in in-person classes switched to virtual learning Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday the middle school students relocated to Tisinger Elementary. High school students at The Learning Center moved to Horn High School.
