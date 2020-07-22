Mesquite ISD’s annual Back-to-School event will be different this year to accommodate the current situation. Parents can pick up backpacks and supplies on Aug. 8 during the district’s Back-to-School drive-thru event.
This event is hosted by the Mesquite ISD Federal Programs and Student Support Office. Pickup locations include each MISD high schools and Sharing Life Community Outreach.
Registration is required and the district asks that parents register by feeder pattern for one location and one time slot – either the 8-11 a.m. or 1-4 p.m. time block.
According to Jennifer Hulme, Federal Programs Coordinator/District Homeless Liaison, funding for the backpacks and school supplies comes from two sources – Title I federal funding, and the Kroger Annual Backpack and School Supply Drive.
“Prior to COVID our plans were to schedule the event with a comparable number of registrations as last year which was about 6,000,” Hulme said. “We absolutely know that our families have encountered new financial hardships due to the pandemic, so we are prepared to meet the additional needs.”
Due to COVID-19 the district is unable to immunizations, sports physicals, haircuts and other in person activities.
“We continue to partner with Dr. Spot and other agencies to provide resources to students needing required immunizations,” she said. “The piece we will miss the most is the in person connections we make with students, families, and the Mesquite community! Our hope is that our “drive through” event will be the starting point of reconnecting our students to their teachers and campuses. The event this year is by high school feeder pattern and our volunteers will be staff members from each of our schools.”
Families must remain in their vehicles and follow the traffic pattern signs. Each preK-12th grade student needs a ticket, and the student(s) must be with guardians in the vehicle during the event.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/MISD-DriveThrough2020.
Hulme stated that sign up will continue through the day of the event. However, there are only 1,000 spots available at each location.
