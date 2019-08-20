A Mesquite ISD bus driver was arrested by Mesquite Police Department today for the offense of criminal solicitation of a minor to commit sexual assault of a child.
Ruben Castillo, 63, was employed with the Mesquite ISD Transportation Division as a bus driver for 11 years, according to police.
"Upon learning of the allegations regarding Mr. Castillo, Mesquite ISD acted swiftly to remove him from his position and terminate his employment with the district. These charges are very troubling, and we are sickened that a trusted employee attempted to victimize one of our students. While we are unaware of any other students who may have been impacted by Mr. Castillo’s actions, the district is cooperating fully with the police investigation," the district stated.
The Mesquite Police Department is requesting any additional students who were contacted by Castillo in an inappropriate manner to contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336.
