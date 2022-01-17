Due to a staff and substitute shortage, Mesquite ISD announced on Jan. 14 that it would close until Jan. 19.
The district said in a press release that the strain of covering classes in the midst of a substitute shortage has taken a toll on district staff members who are able to work. Additionally, the teachers’ ability to safely monitor students is quickly becoming unmanageable, the district said.
Communications Director Elizabeth Fernandez said all classes were cancelled.
“It’s like two snow days,” she said.
The emergency closure gives district staff five days – including the weekend and Martin Luther King Jr. Day – to stay home, get well and deep clean the district’s campuses and facilities
The district said student activities like sports games will continue as scheduled during the closure.
Fernandez said the district has seen some teachers and students call in sick with the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
“Hopefully they’ll recover, and on Thursday, everyone will be back,” she said.
