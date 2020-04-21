Mesquite ISD recently informed parents that current restrictions that prevent mass gatherings may prevent traditional graduation ceremonies from taking place on June 6 and 7.
The district informed parents that if a traditional graduation ceremony is not possible in June, MISD will provide a virtual graduation ceremony on video for each high school on those dates.
“These ceremonies will be broadcast at the originally scheduled specific times on YouTube so that family members may watch together from any location. Every graduate will have his or her name read aloud during the ceremony, and students will receive their diplomas immediately following the broadcast in a drive-through event at Memorial Stadium,” the e-mail states.
The district also secured July 22-23 for a celebration event at the Curtis Culwell Center if restrictions are lifted by then.
“Although the students will be certified as graduates during the virtual ceremony in June, the celebration event will be very similar to a traditional graduation ceremony, and students will have the opportunity to walk across the stage individually in front of their classmates and families,” according to the e-mail.
The district stated that each high school will provide its graduates with more details about these events, as well as scheduled times to pick up caps, gowns and announcements.
