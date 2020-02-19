During this month’s regular Mesquite ISD Board of Trustees meeting, Mesquite High School intervention counselor Chelsea Alvarado gave the board an effectiveness report on the district’s counseling program.
The district rolled out its own social and emotional learning model that aligns with the district’s core values. They began small, starting with the younger elementary grades and over the course of three years moved up to upper elementary, and this year they rolled out to secondary, Alvarado reported.
According to the presentation, the district introduced social and emotional learning during the 2017-18 school year. There has been a dramatic drop in office referrals and ISS placements at Gray Elementary since the implementation of a campus-wide SEL initiative.
In the 2015-16 and 2016-17 school years the district’s Family Support Center was able to serve just under 200 families a year with a full-time therapist. That number has grown over the next two years.
Alvarado said in 2017-18 the Family Support Center served just under 2,000 families, and in 2018-19, they were able to serve just over 2,000 families, all with no additional paid staff.
“It is the community partnership with A&M-Commerce that has allowed us to serve that many more families,” she said. “This is better for our kids and being budget-minded at the same time. It’s a win-win.”
Alvarado said the counseling department’s vision for the future is to expand on and strengthen the things that they already have going on and continuing with that.
“School can often be a hub for a community, and we see that increasing and improving here in Mesquite,” she said.
Alvarado adds that schools have become a trusted place where families can turn when they need assistance or resources.
“Even when people have lost faith in government they haven’t lost faith in schools, and that’s both a great honor and also a great responsibility,” she said. “If we reject that responsibility we lose trust in our community, but if we embrace it and we build programming to support and to help build infrastructure that allows us to filter services through us as much as possible, then we gain trust in our community and help us impact our communities positively as much as possible.”
