Mike Jasso, assistant superintendent for administrative services, recently updated the Mesquite ISD Board of Trustees on back-to-school protocol for the 2021-22 school year.
Jasso gave an overview of updated CDC recommendations including the benefits of students learning face to face, and returning to safe in-person learning is priority for the fall of 2021. It is strongly recommended that those who are not fully vaccinated should wear masks where social distancing is not possible. Different from original recommendations, the CDC recommends 3 feet of social distancing rather than 6 feet.
“These are CDC guidelines and regulations,” Jasso said. “We know we are prohibited from requiring masks being used because of the governor’s orders, so we have to align to that as we update our protocols.”
Eddie Rose, president of the Board of Trustees, also noted that the district cannot tabulate who is and is not vaccinated. However, the district staff can request information.
The district protocols to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 include self-assessment where students and staff can determine whether or not they have symptoms indicative of COVID-19, contact tracing for positive cases and facility mitigation.
The district plans to work with the communication department to ensure parents and students understand the protocols put in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and its newly emerged delta variant.
“We want to reassure parents that their kids will be safe when they return to school with us,” Jasso said.
Jasso noted that current protocol revolves around CDC guidelines. However, if contradictory policies were released by the Texas Education Agency or Dallas County, the protocol will have to be reevaluated. The district will continue to evaluate infection rates on state and local levels and will shift to ensure student safety.
“Our numbers were very good last year,” Trustee Kevin Carbó said. “I’m confident they will remain good this year.”
