Mesquite ISD earns 30 ENERGY STAR building certifications

In March, Mesquite ISD announced its partnership with Cenergistic, a national conservation company that helped the district save $2 million.
According to the district, this partnership has helped drastically reduce MISD’s carbon footprint. The carbon emissions avoided from the energy program equate to approximately 42 million miles driven.
“The partnership with Cenergistic has advanced our environmental efforts by leaps and bounds,” Superintendent David Vroonland said in March. “The success of the energy conservation program has shown we can lead the way when it comes to energy conservation.”
“From the beginning, Cenergistic has understood our need to reduce our energy spend so that money can be redirected to student needs. Putting $2 million back into our schools will be huge for student success,” he added.
Recently, MISD announced 30 campuses that have earned national recognition from the Department of Energy’s ENERGY STAR program.
Annually, this program recognizes the top 25 percent of school buildings across the country based on energy efficiency. These are the first ENERGY STAR Building Certifications for MISD since partnering with Cenergistic in early 2018.
The following MISD schools earned ENERGY STAR recognition:
· Achzinger Elementary
· Agnew Middle
· Berry Middle
· Black Elementary
· Florence Elementary
· Floyd Elementary
· Frasier Middle
· Galloway Elementary
· Gentry Elementary
· Gray Elementary
· Hanby Elementary
· Henrie Elementary
· Hodges Elementary
· Kimball Elementary
· Kimbrough Middle
· McDonald Middle
· McKenzie Elementary
· Mesquite Academy
· North Mesquite High
· Pirrung Elementary
· Porter Elementary
· Range Elementary
· Rugel Elementary
· Rutherford Elementary
· Seabourn Elementary
· Shands Elementary
· Tisinger Elementary
· Tosch Elementary
· Vanston Middle
· West Mesquite High
According to the district website, “the program optimizes facilities and operations to create healthier, more efficient buildings. MISD personnel work closely with Cenergistic engineers, experts and the energy specialists to audit energy-using systems across the organization to achieve peak efficiency while protecting buildings and occupants.
The energy specialists track energy consumption at all campuses with state-of-the-art technology to identify waste and drive conservation. The district can redirect its savings to strategic priorities.”
The savings for the district is now over $2 million.
“Achieving 30 ENERGY STAR certifications in one year demonstrates the high level of achievement this partnership has reached,” said Deputy Superintendent Beth Nicholas. “I like the direction this program is heading.”
