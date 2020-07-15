Mesquite ISD recently opened enrollment for the Virtual Learning Academy, the district’s remote learning option. Enrollment is opened through July 24.
Mesquite ISD will offer two options for students when school begins on Aug. 17. One is traditional on-campus learning, and the second is remote learning through their Virtual Learning Academy (VLA). To enroll your child or children in the VLA, you must complete the VLA Form in Skyward Family Access by July 24. A link to the VLA form will be visible at the top of the page in Online Forms when you log into family access, according to the district website.
The district also stated that all families are to complete Returning Student Registration through Skyward Family Access as soon as possible, regardless of whether their child or children will attend school on campus or through the Virtual Learning Academy.
To learn more about VLA, visit mesquiteisd.org/academics/virtual-learning-academy.
