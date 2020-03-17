Based on updates from the Centers for Disease Control, coupled with the advice of state and local health officials, Mesquite ISD has made the decision to keep schools closed through April 3. This extension of the closure also means that all Mesquite ISD events scheduled through April 3 are canceled.
“While we believe this extended closure is in the best interest of public health and our community, we recognize the significant impact it will have, especially for families who depend on the district for critical services,” the district stated.
MISD stated that while classrooms are empty, their work on behalf of students continues. All teachers are preparing lessons for distance learning using online tools or printed packets of materials. They will be in contact with parents and students to provide lessons and assistance throughout the closure.
Campus offices will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day with limited staff to answer phone calls and provide printed instruction packets for those who need them. In addition, beginning tomorrow, packaged meals for all MISD students will be available for pick-up each weekday, 10 a.m. to noon, at our high schools. Students must be present to receive these meals.
During the week of March 30, Mesquite ISD will re-evaluate the recommendations and our response to determine whether the district needs to adjust their closure timeline and how they can best serve students moving forward.
Visit MISD’s COVID-19 page at mesquiteisd.org/community/coronavirus-information-and-updates for regular updates.
