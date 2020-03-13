Out of caution and at the advice of health officials, Mesquite ISD will extend spring break through March 20 in an attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the community.
Additionally, the district has cancelled all extracurricular activities next week through March 27.
“We know this action may cause a hardship for many of our families; however, the health and safety of our students, staff and community must take priority during this unprecedented time,” the district stated.
The MISD leadership team will be working through the weekend to determine answers to many questions, including health protocols for students and staff to return to school, continuation of instruction, grading procedures, etc., and we will send information updates to staff regularly.
The district is also working on a plan to provide breakfast and lunch for all students who wish to have it during the closure period.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.