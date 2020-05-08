Mesquite ISD graduation

Mesquite ISD recently announced that the district has reached an agreement with Globe Life Field in Arlington to host their graduation ceremonies on June 7 and 8.

The district stated that these ceremonies will follow the format of a traditional graduation event, and the venue will ensure that proper safety and social distancing precautions are followed for a safe outdoor event.

Each student will receive five tickets for guests; no extra tickets will be provided.

North Mesquite High School, Poteet High School, Mesquite Academy and Mesquite High School will graduate on Sunday, June 7.

West Mesquite High School and John Horn High School will graduate on Monday, June 8.

More details, including specific times for each ceremony, will be provided to graduates and their families by their high school soon, the district stated.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments