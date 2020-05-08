Mesquite ISD recently announced that the district has reached an agreement with Globe Life Field in Arlington to host their graduation ceremonies on June 7 and 8.
The district stated that these ceremonies will follow the format of a traditional graduation event, and the venue will ensure that proper safety and social distancing precautions are followed for a safe outdoor event.
Each student will receive five tickets for guests; no extra tickets will be provided.
North Mesquite High School, Poteet High School, Mesquite Academy and Mesquite High School will graduate on Sunday, June 7.
West Mesquite High School and John Horn High School will graduate on Monday, June 8.
More details, including specific times for each ceremony, will be provided to graduates and their families by their high school soon, the district stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.