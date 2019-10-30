As Veterans Day approaches, Mesquite ISD is doing something to honor those in the community who have served the country. This Saturday, Mesquite ISD will honor veterans by serving them a free full traditional breakfast at Applebee’s in Mesquite.
Veterans only need to show their military ID or driver’s license with veteran designation to get their free breakfast.
“We all probably have a veteran special to us in our lives — a family member, co-worker or neighbor. I’m very proud of my wife Joy’s past service to our country in the U.S. Air Force. MISD’s Veterans’ Breakfast Saturday gives our Mesquite community a chance to honor our veterans. We’ve made it easy to show your appreciation by simply donating $10 to sponsor a Veteran’s meal,” said Superintendent David Vroonland.
Individuals can support this effort by purchasing a $10 ticket for a veteran or themselves at tinyurl.com/mesquiteveteran.
Proceeds from the fundraising event will go toward the construction of the Veterans Memorial at City Lake Park. If you intend to use your breakfast ticket yourself and support this cause, be sure to print your receipt when paying online and bring it as proof of ticket purchase to the event.
Tickets can also be purchased at the Communications Office at the administration building located at 3819 Towne Crossing or at the service center reception desk located at 800 E. Kearney St. Donations can also be made at any of these locations or at the event on Saturday.
