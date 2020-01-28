Mesquite ISD recently announced that it will be implementing new safety procedures for after school activities.
The district regularly reviews its safety protocols to ensure their facilities are as safe as possible for all who use them. As a result of such review, additional security measures will be implemented for after school events at all Mesquite ISD venues such as gyms, stadiums and campuses, effective this Friday, Jan. 31.
“Safety and security are of the utmost importance for Mesquite ISD. Our goal is to remain situationally aware and to execute the most efficient plan possible, while coordinating with the Mesquite Police Department,” said Karyn Cummings, assistant superintendent of administrative services.
All students, including non-Mesquite ISD students, must present a valid student ID to enter any event.
No one may enter basketball games after the start of the fourth quarter.
Backpacks will not be allowed at Mesquite ISD events.
Additional measures are under consideration, and more changes may be announced in the future. Thank you for your support of Mesquite ISD in these efforts.
