Mesquite ISD increases state accountability score

The Texas Education Agency recently released its 2019 state accountability ratings, and Mesquite ISD earned a "B" with a score of 87, an eight-point increase from the district’s 2018 score of 79.
Districts or schools earning a “B” in overall performance are recognized for their performance “when they serve many students well, encouraging high academic achievement and/or appropriate academic growth for most students,” according to the TEA.
“I am always proud of our students for their effort and their performance in the various arenas of their learning and education. The commitment of our teachers that shows in the success of our students is inspiring always,” said Superintendent David Vroonland. “While we celebrate our student success and improvement on STAAR, this is by no means our primary focus or our primary reason for celebration. We celebrate because every day our teachers dedicate themselves to our children. We celebrate every day in our classrooms as our students continue to do better today than they did yesterday. And we celebrate when our parents engage in the education and success of their children.
“As a community, we should always we proud of our Mesquite ISD and the students who dedicate themselves to living our motto of Excellence Always,” he continued.
The A-F accountability system uses a variety of indicators such as graduation rates, college, career and military readiness, SAT/ACT scores, and college prep course completion. With those indicators, districts and schools are rated in three categories:
- Student Achievement shows how much students know and are able to do at the end of the school year.
- School Progress shows how students perform over time and how that growth compares to similar schools.
- Closing the Gaps shows how well different groups of students within a school are performing.
Distinction designations include:
- Academic Achievement in English Language Arts/Reading
- Academic Achievement in Mathematics
- Academic Achievement in Science
- Academic Achievement in Social Studies
- Top 25 Percent: Comparative Academic Growth
- Top 25 Percent: Comparative Closing the Gaps
- Postsecondary Readiness
“I want to be really clear: We love for our teachers who have worked so hard, our administrators who have dedicated so much of themselves and our students who are so dedicated to becoming better that our STAAR performance has come up so substantially in one year. We are so pleased that we have no schools that are 'IR' (improvement required), and we have no schools that earned 'D's, but as we look forward we want to continue to focus on our students and their needs and their opportunities for an outstanding future,” Vroonland added.
To view complete 2019 state accountability ratings, visit txschools.gov.
