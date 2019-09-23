Mesquite ISD JROTC instructor recognized

First sergeant Stacey Knowlton from the Mesquite ISD JROTC Director of Army Instruction Office was awarded the Commanders Awarded for Public Service at the school year 2019-20 5th Brigade JROTC Instructor Training Workshop held in Arlington on Sept. 17 by Col. Chris Alfeiri the 5th Brigade Commander.
The 5th Brigade is responsible for 320 JROTC programs in eight states which include Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Wyoming, Colorado and Arkansas. Over the past three years, 1st Sgt. Knowlton has served as a primary instructor for the logistics portion of the Workshop and is recognized as the subject matter expert in the brigade for our uniform and equipment logistics process.
1st Sgt. Knowlton’s efforts have been instrumental in ensuring the logistical needs of over 48,000 JROTC cadets in the 5th Brigade have been meet. He also serves as a guest instructor at the national level twice a year at the US Army Cadet Command JROTC Logistics Course.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.