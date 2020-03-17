Mesquite ISD, like many school districts across the state and nation, have closed their doors, and with over 70 percent of students on free or reduced meals the district will offer free curbside meals beginning Wednesday, March 18.
The district stated on its website that it will be offering free lunch as well as bagged breakfast items to all Mesquite ISD students. These meals can be picked up between 10 a.m. and noon for any student 18 years or younger.
Meals will be available via drive-up and walk-up service at all Mesquite ISD high schools:
- Mesquite High School, 300 E. Davis St.
- North Mesquite High School, 18201 Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway
- Poteet High School, 3300 Poteet Drive
- West Mesquite High School, 2500 Memorial Blvd.
- John Horn High School, 3300 E. Cartwright Road
According to the district, the student must be present at the time of pick-up to receive a meal. Those in vehicles should remain in their vehicle to limit interaction with the MISD staff and others. Mesquite ISD will conduct a health screening of all those preparing and serving meals.
Additionally, Sharing Life Community Outreach announced its facility will be closed to the public and they will be providing pre-packaged bags of food via a drive-thru line in the parking lot, 3544 E Emporium Circle.
Sharing Life is closed on Monday and Wednesday to prepare bags and open 9-11 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. on Tuesday, and 9-11 a.m. and 5-7 p.m. on Thursday for drive-thru food distribution. Friday is for senior citizens drive-thru food distribution only from 9 a.m. to noon. They are closed on Saturday and Sunday. The parking lot will be closed until 15 minutes prior to each distribution.
According to Sharing Life, the Opal J. Smith Food Pantry, 2919 Balch Springs Road in Balch Springs, will also operate on drive-thru, pre-packaged food bag distribution model. They are closed Sunday-Tuesday and Friday-Saturday. Distribution is Weds. – Thurs., 10 a.m. – noon and 3-5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.