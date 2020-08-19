Mesquite ISD library services connects students to resources

Mary Woodard, director of library services, provided the Mesquite ISD Board of Trustees with an update on library services during the Aug. 10 meeting.
“Our goal, as Dr. V (David Vroonland) has set forth the vision for us, is to make students who will make positive contributions to society and have the skills to make a good life for themselves,” Woodard said. “Our challenge is to provide them with what they need even though we’re not really sure what the future holds for them and what that might be …”
She stated that the librarians’ mission is to advance the ability of students to make informed decisions and to think critically about the information that they read, see, hear or view. This is done in a variety of ways that include teaching the school community how to use the library collection of items in print, audio and digital format to personalize and self-direct their learning.
These resources are available to them 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“These resources are authoritative, and they’re selected especially for our students,” Woodard said. “When the students can find reading material and information that is enjoyable and relevant to them they can begin to drive their own learning.”
According to the presentation, the district has over 600,000 print items, over 31,000 digital items and 43 premium online subscription resources. Physical books are available to anyone in the district through the district’s inter-library loan program.
“These resources were especially useful during the school closure in the spring,” she said. “We saw 1.9 million searches on our digital resources, and we saw a 51-percent increase in the number of e-books and audio books that were borrowed.”
Librarians also provide professional learning for teachers on how to select and organize classroom libraries or use library online resources to find articles and images that will enhance their lessons. They also teach parents how to navigate not only library resources but district resources as well.
“During the school closure our librarians responded to more than 1,400 requests for assistance from parents and teachers,” she said.
Librarians are not just keepers of books, but they teach research and inquiry process skills to individuals, small groups and whole classes of students, teachers and/or parents.
According to Woodard, librarians also come up with fun ways for students to show and share their learning. They develop events, activities, instruction and partnerships that nurture curiosity, connect learners, put learning in context and develop culture and community on the campus.
“At our elementary libraries we are connecting with our communities and supporting the Read Play Talk initiative through baby book clubs. At these meetings parents bring their toddlers and preschool aged children for stories and literacy activities, and they also play with each other,” she said.
Library services also run reading programs throughout the year under Mesquite Reads. The current Mesquite Reads competition is a partnership with the Mesquite and Balch Springs public libraries. So far students and staff have read nearly 3 million minutes, which is already an increase over last year’s numbers, Woodard said.
In the fall the district will launch a new program called The Year of 21 Million Pages. This program will challenge everyone in the district to read at least 21 million pages in the 2020-21 school year.
