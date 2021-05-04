Mesquite ISD recently announced a series of personnel moves.
The following administrators will assume their new roles on July 1.
Feinglas has been part of the Mesquite community for the past 35 years and has been an educator for 19 of those years. She began her career as a teacher at McDonald Middle School before becoming assistant principal at McDonald and Wilkinson middle schools and then principal at Wilkinson Middle School. Feinglas has been in the role of executive director of leadership Development in Mesquite ISD since 2017.
Jennifer Hammett, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning
Hammett is a veteran educator of 20 years in Mesquite ISD. During this time, she served in numerous educational and leadership roles. She was hired as a teacher at BJ Smith Elementary School, served as assistant principal at Shaw and Thompson elementary schools and eventually became principal at Bonnie Gentry Elementary School. For the past four years she has served as executive director of leadership development in Mesquite ISD.
Mike Jasso, assistant superintendent of administrative services
Jasso is joining the MISD team with 28 years of service in education in the DFW area. He started his career in Dallas ISD as a teacher. His leadership roles include assistant principal at Haltom High School, where he later served as principal; principal at Watauga Middle School in Watauga, Texas; and principal at Coppell High School in Coppell, Texas. He is currently the executive director of Berkner Learning Community in Richardson ISD.
Cara Jackson, chief technology officer
Jackson has been named Chief Technology Officer for Mesquite ISD. She attended Mesquite schools and is a Poteet High School graduate. Jackson began her career in MISD in 2000 as a sixth grade teacher at Pirrung Elementary. She was named assistant principal at Cannaday Elementary in 2004 and later moved to Hanby Elementary in the same role. She spent six years as an elementary school principal in MISD – five years at Pirrung and one year at Hodges. In 2014, she moved into her current role of executive director of instructional technology.
Laura Jobe, chief information officer
Jobe came to Mesquite ISD in 1997 as communications coordinator following various positions outside of education in journalism, corporate communications, corporate retail operations and communications consulting. Her career with the district has been spent in the Communications Department, where she has served as the executive director of communications since 2005.
Executive directors of leadership development
Charlene Goss is completing her 21st year in education. In 2000 she was hired in Mesquite ISD as a fifth grade teacher at Gray Elementary. She then moved to Mackey Elementary as a teacher and later became an instructional specialist. She was promoted to assistant principal and served in that role Thompson Elementary for four years followed by two years at Pirrung Elementary. Goss has been the principal at BJ Smith Elementary School for the past eight years.
Kristi Gregory is completing 21 years in the field of education and has been in Mesquite ISD her entire career. She was hired in 2000 as a fourth grade teacher at Range Elementary and later served as a testing coordinator for two years at Florence Elementary. Mrs. Gregory was promoted to the role of assistant principal in 2011 and served in this capacity at Gray Elementary and Terry Middle Schools. She has been the principal at Achziger Elementary since 2014.
Jennifer LaPlante has an educational career that spans a total of 25 years with 24 of those in Mesquite ISD. She served one year as an elementary teacher at Princeton ISD before landing a job at Floyd Elementary in Mesquite ISD. She has also served as testing coordinator and instructional specialist during her tenure. Promoted to assistant principal in 2012, LaPlante served two years at Moss Elementary and one year at Tisinger Elementary. She has been in the principal role at Gray Elementary since 2015. In addition to her tenure in Mesquite ISD, she served five years as an adjunct professor at Texas A&M University at Commerce.
Bruce Perkins is a 30-year veteran in the field of education who has spent his entire career in Mesquite ISD. He began his career in 1991 as an English teacher and coach at McDonald Middle School. Within a few years, he moved to North Mesquite High School where he continued teaching English and coaching. He was promoted to assistant principal and served in this capacity at Poteet High School for five years and John Horn High School for one year before moving into his current role as principal of John Horn High School 18 years ago.
Gerald Sarpy II began his educational career in 2004 as an English teacher at Universal Academy in Irving. From there, he was hired in Tatum ISD as an English teacher and coach. In 2008, he joined Mesquite ISD to teach English and coach football at John Horn High School. He moved to Mesquite High School in 2011 as an at-risk coordinator and later served as assistant principal at Berry Middle School and North Mesquite High School. He was in the role of principal at Berry Middle School for two years and has been principal at Mesquite High School for the last three years.
