Mesquite ISD ended its mask mandate.
At the Mesquite ISD Board of Trustee meeting on Monday, Deputy Superintendent Ángel Rivera announced that effective Tuesday, the district’s mask policy will change from required to optional.
According to a presentation by ESSER Effectiveness Officer Orlando Riddick, cases reached a low of 23 positive student cases and 5 positive staff cases by the 11th week of the semester.
Cases had peaked with 383 positive student cases in the third week of the fall 2021 semester and 64 staff cases in the fourth week of the school year.
Rivera said Mesquite ISD was one of the last districts to get rid of the mandate.
“School districts around us do not currently have a mask mandate, and they’re not experiencing any higher exposure rate than we have in our own district,” he said.
Riddick said the district will be ready to pivot its policy if it receives direction from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
