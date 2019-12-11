Two Mesquite ISD middle school teachers joined the ranks of Apple Corps during Monday night’s regular MISD regular school board meeting: Agnew sixth-grade teacher Nichole Richardson and A.C. New Spanish teacher Oscar A. Joya.
The Apple Corps program rewards excellence in teaching by honoring outstanding MISD teachers. Created in January 1990, this honorary program inducts two new teachers each month at the regular meeting of the district meeting. They are nominated by their peers and approved by administration and enjoy many forms of public recognition and appreciation each year.
Richardson teaches English, language arts and reading to sixth-grade students at Agnew Middle School. She is a graduate of Mesquite High School and has been teaching for 10 years, all in MISD.
“Nichole goes above and beyond for her students as well as the staff here at Agnew. She is constantly sharing ideas with others to better themselves in the classroom,” said Agnew Principal Kelly Long.
According to the district, Richardson attributes her desire to become a teacher to wanting to impact as many lives as possible in a positive way.
“Every student can learn, and I strive to lead each child to reach their full potential,” she said.
Richardson said she hopes to create lifelong learners who never limit themselves in what they can do or create.
“I wholeheartedly believe that it is my job to give them the resources to identify who they are and who they can become,” she added.
Joya is a sixth-eighth grade Spanish teacher at A.C. New. He has been in education for 20 years, joining MISD in 2011.
“The one consistent statement recorded by his peers was ‘He goes above and beyond.’ He is very much a team player and always says yes whenever he is asked to help out,” said A.C. New Principal Regina Jackson.
According to the district, Joya said he decided to become a teacher because he has faith in what education can do for young students.
“I strongly believe in education as a game changer for those who are in poverty, not only for the possibility of having a college degree and economic growth, but also for the change in perspective a student has in the way they see themselves and others,” he said.
Joya told the district he wants his students to remember him as someone who not only taught them a second language but also as someone who taught them how to be a great human being.
