Mesquite ISD music programs shine

Mesquite ISD's Director of Fine Arts Steve Andre presented the Board of Trustees with an effectiveness report on the district's music programs at Monday night’s regular meeting.
He said there are over 7,000 students involved in secondary music, and the district added kindergarten music this year.
Staff-wise, there are 39 elementary music teachers and 78 secondary directors among band, choir and orchestra.
Some accomplishments include 68 UIL Sweepstakes awards, 192 Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) All Region musicians, eight TMEA All State musicians, over 500 First Division ratings at solo and ensemble, and 29 of the top 50 graduates were MISD musicians.
"Our sweepstakes is kind of like the STAAR test – you have to make first division in concert and sight reading,” Andre explained.
"Those who make it to All State are placed in the top 2 percent of all musicians in the state of Texas,” he added.
The John Horn High School marching band was the district’s first 6A band ever to compete at the state marching contest.
In late spring the North Mesquite tenor bass choir was selected to sing at the 2020 TMEA convention in San Antonio.
"We know that art and music are the routes to self-expression, but most important, there's a real correlation between arts and student improvement,” said Board Vice President Kevin Carbo. “Many times we've had to talk to legislatures in Austin and Washington about the importance of arts in the schools, because many times they want to get rid of them and we have to continue that fight. You have the numbers that show how important it is."
