Mesquite ISD has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from The NAMM Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education.
Now in its 21st year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students. To qualify for the Best Communities designation, MISD answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, and support for the music programs. Responses were verified with school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.
“I am honored that the NAMM Foundation has once again recognized Mesquite ISD as one of their 'Best Communities for Music Education,'” said Steve Andre, MISD’s director of Fine Arts. “This award is an affirmation our district's commitment to providing a positive music education experience for our students. This is also a reflection on our outstanding music teachers, students and parents who believe in the positive impact a quality music experience has on our community.”
This award recognizes that MISD is leading the way with learning opportunities as outlined in the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA). ESSA recommends music and the arts as important elements of a well-rounded education for all children.
According to the NAMM Foundation, research into music education continues to demonstrate educational/cognitive and social skill benefits for children who make music. After two years of music education, research found that participants showed more substantial improvements in how the brain processes speech and reading scores that their less-involved peers and that students who are involved in music are not only more likely to graduate high school, but also to attend college as well. Everyday listening skills are stronger in musically-trained children than in those without music training.
Learn more about the NAMM Foundation at nammfoundation.org.
