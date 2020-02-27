Mesquite ISD names 2020 District Teachers of the Year

Mesquite ISD recently recognized all of its campus Teachers of the Year and announced the 2020 elementary and secondary teacher of the year.
Krystal Dumas, a graduate of LeTourneau University, was named the district’s Elementary Teacher of the Year.
Dumas has been with MISD since 2017 and teaches fourth grade at Mackey Elementary. According to district staff, “she felt a calling to teach and that her students are ‘why’.”
Ty Belt was named the district’s Secondary Teacher of the Year.
He’s currently a teacher and coach at Poteet High School and a graduate of Mesquite High School. Belt graduated from Oklahoma City University, where he said he realized he felt called to educate young people, district staff stated.
Belt began his educational career with MISD at Poteet, teaching social studies and coaching boys JV basketball.
Elementary campus teachers of the year:
Achziger Elementary School - Julie Licht
Austin Elementary School - Jana Huffman
Beasley Elementary School - Jennifer Murnan
Black Elementary School - Ke'Auna S. Wheatfall
Cannaday Elementary School - Daniela C. Jimenez de Roa
Florence Elementary School - Lyndsey Karr
Floyd Elementary School - Lucila Prieto
Galloway Elementary School - Jenny Ramsey
Gentry Elementary School - Effie Byrd
Gray Elementary School - Arcedalia G. Payan Moreno
Hanby Elementary School - Jennifer A. Guerrero
Henrie Elementary School - Daisy Colón-Montañez
Hodges Elementary School - Sydney Aggus
Kimball Elementary School - Dr. Kelly Featherston
Lawrence Elementary School - Andreina Gómez
Mackey Elementary School - Krystal Dumas
McKenzie Elementary School - Jacqueline Martinez
McWhorter Elementary School - Marilee Power
Moss Elementary School - Misty Ausborne
Motley Elementary School - Brenda Blazek
Pirrung Elementary School - Elisa Burke
Porter Elementary School - Katie Hughey
Price Elementary School - Emily Taylor
Range Elementary School - Suzanne Doty
Rugel Elementary School - Brittany Davis
Rutherford Elementary School - Melissa Aldana
Seabourn Elementary - Lamark Hughes
Shands Elementary School - Jorge J. Capella
Shaw Elementary School - Melissa Garza
Smith Elementary School - Courtnay Morgan
Thompson Elementary School - Tiffany Clayton
Tisinger Elementary School - Colleen Haden
Tosch Elementary School - Suzanne Rodriguez
Middle school campus teachers of the year:
A.C. New Middle School - Kelsye Wilson
Agnew Middle School - Elizabeth Myer
Berry Middle School - Shaquin Wagner
Frasier Middle School - Briauna Calico
Kimbrough Middle School - Sonja Browder
McDonald Middle School - Todd Simmons
Terry Middle School - Melissa Seder
Vanston Middle School - Timothy Smith
Wilkinson Middle School - Jennifer Schumann
High school campus teachers of the year:
Horn High School - Ladonna Porter
Mesquite High School - Kathy Quigley
North Mesquite High School - Brandon Ashcroft
Poteet High School - Ty Belt
West Mesquite High School - Kelly Brown
Mesquite Academy - Kay Young
Learning Center - Niki Henderson
