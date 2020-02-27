Mesquite ISD names 2020 District Teachers of the Year
photo courtesy of Mesquite ISD

Mesquite ISD recently recognized all of its campus Teachers of the Year and announced the 2020 elementary and secondary teacher of the year.

Krystal Dumas, a graduate of LeTourneau University, was named the district’s Elementary Teacher of the Year.

Dumas has been with MISD since 2017 and teaches fourth grade at Mackey Elementary. According to district staff, “she felt a calling to teach and that her students are ‘why’.”    

Ty Belt was named the district’s Secondary Teacher of the Year.

He’s currently a teacher and coach at Poteet High School and a graduate of Mesquite High School. Belt graduated from Oklahoma City University, where he said he realized he felt called to educate young people, district staff stated.

Belt began his educational career with MISD at Poteet, teaching social studies and coaching boys JV basketball. 

Elementary campus teachers of the year:

Achziger Elementary School - Julie Licht

Austin Elementary School - Jana Huffman

Beasley Elementary School - Jennifer Murnan

Black Elementary School - Ke'Auna S. Wheatfall

Cannaday Elementary School - Daniela C. Jimenez de Roa

Florence Elementary School - Lyndsey Karr

Floyd Elementary School - Lucila Prieto

Galloway Elementary School - Jenny Ramsey

Gentry Elementary School - Effie Byrd

Gray Elementary School - Arcedalia G. Payan Moreno

Hanby Elementary School - Jennifer A. Guerrero

 Henrie Elementary School - Daisy Colón-Montañez

 Hodges Elementary School - Sydney Aggus

 Kimball Elementary School - Dr. Kelly Featherston

 Lawrence Elementary School - Andreina Gómez

 Mackey Elementary School - Krystal Dumas

 McKenzie Elementary School - Jacqueline Martinez

 McWhorter Elementary School - Marilee Power

 Moss Elementary School - Misty Ausborne

 Motley Elementary School - Brenda Blazek

 Pirrung Elementary School - Elisa Burke

 Porter Elementary School - Katie Hughey

 Price Elementary School - Emily Taylor

 Range Elementary School - Suzanne Doty

 Rugel Elementary School - Brittany Davis

 Rutherford Elementary School - Melissa Aldana

 Seabourn Elementary - Lamark Hughes

 Shands Elementary School - Jorge J. Capella

 Shaw Elementary School - Melissa Garza

 Smith Elementary School - Courtnay Morgan

 Thompson Elementary School - Tiffany Clayton

 Tisinger Elementary School - Colleen Haden

 Tosch Elementary School - Suzanne Rodriguez

Middle school campus teachers of the year:

A.C. New Middle School - Kelsye Wilson

Agnew Middle School  - Elizabeth Myer

Berry Middle School - Shaquin Wagner

Frasier Middle School - Briauna Calico

Kimbrough Middle School - Sonja Browder

McDonald Middle School - Todd Simmons

Terry Middle School - Melissa Seder

Vanston Middle School - Timothy Smith

Wilkinson Middle School - Jennifer Schumann

High school campus teachers of the year:

Horn High School - Ladonna Porter

Mesquite High School - Kathy Quigley

North Mesquite High School - Brandon Ashcroft

Poteet High School - Ty Belt

West Mesquite High School - Kelly Brown

Mesquite Academy - Kay Young

Learning Center - Niki Henderson

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments