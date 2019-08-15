Director of Mesquite ISD Health Services Beth Dittman gave the Board of Trustees an effectiveness report on health services at Monday night’s meeting, with a focus on what their school nurses are doing.
“School nurses meet students where they are, whether it’s physiological, psychological, sociocultural, spiritual, economic and within their lifestyle,” Dittman said.
The district’s nurses work with many community partners in various ways to help their students. Dallas Regional Medical Center recently provided free UIL physicals, Children’s Health has many free school nurse continuing education programs online, Medical City Children’s Hospital hosts them for staff development, and the Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children allows a nurse to refer a child for any reason.
“They allow our school nurses to refer children with curvature of the spine that we notice during our spinal screenings, and we can refer those kids directly to Scottish Rite Hospital,” Dittman said.
Their other community partners include Lifesavers Foundation, Caring for Children Foundation of Texas, Mesquite Host Lion’s Club, Dallas County Health and Human Services, Region 10 School Nurse Peer Review Committee and TWU School of Nursing.
Dittman shared some examples of what their nurses are doing across the district such as Sweet Talk Mesquite, which is an education, advocacy and connection program that started at Mesquite High School, expanded to North Mesquite High School and schools in their feeder patterns.
Through this program they’ve visited the Dallas Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation One WALK and provided community awareness and education through Community Education.
The BooBoo Squad with Nurse Jacki at Kimball Elementary teaches first aid and self care, builds empathy, helps make students feel comfortable with who they are, tells them it’s OK to be different from everyone else and discourages judging others and bullying.
Amber Hall at Kimbrough Middle School discovered that a middle school student who had a hearing deficit needed a hearing aid and had no resources, so she applied for and secured a $1,800 grant for the student through the Elks Lodge.
