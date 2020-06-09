Mesquite ISD offering free meal kits through the summer

Mesquite ISD will continue to provide meals for students during the summer, but pick-up times and locations have changed. As of June 3, families may pick up a meal kit for each child between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. or until all cars are gone. Meal kits contain five breakfasts and five lunches and will be distributed each Wednesday. Meals will be distributed at the following locations:
- John Horn High School
- North Mesquite High School
- West Mesquite High School
- Agnew Middle School
- Frasier Middle School
- Wilkinson Middle School
- Floyd Elementary School
- Gray Elementary School
- Henrie Elementary School
- Shands Elementary School
Children do not need to be present to receive meals; however, families should show proof that they have a child at home. Proof may include such items as a student ID, report card, birth certificate, etc.
