Mesquite ISD offers full day Pre-K

During this month’s regular Mesquite ISD School Board meeting, trustees approved a memorandum of understanding with Child Care Group for Head Start for full day pre-k at Floyd Elementary.
“The good thing is we get four full day pre-k classrooms at Floyd Elementary, but they serve the entire district. They’re in the process right now of finding the students that qualify,” said Deputy Superintendent Beth Nicholas. “We had a pre-screening because we knew it was potentially coming.”
According to the district website, Heard Start’s full day pre-K offers free full-day pre-K, school supplies, low teacher-to-student ratios, comprehensive services to the child’s family, and focuses on math and reading.
“The legislature approved full day pre-K (HB 3) and it is now required, but they realize it’s going to be a transition because to start in the summer (and) do that system wide would be a very difficult thing to do,” Nicholas said.
“Our plan for next year is to move that full-day program at Head Start for mostly 3-year-olds so that we would be able to provide a service that we don’t currently have while we roll out our full-day pre-K,” she added.
The district will be serving 80 students for the 2019-20 year at Floyd, according to the presentation.
To find out more about MISD’s pre-K program, visit mesquiteisd.org.
