Mesquite ISD is about instilling a desire for lifelong learning in all of their students, but they’ve extended that to the community as well.
For over 10 years the district has offered a variety of classes for adults to continually learn and improve themselves. Classes are either one time or held regularly for a certain period and can be anything from CPR to computer, language and culinary classes.
"We try to keep our cost minimal and we try to be competitive with other organizations in the area that offers classes,” said Lindsay Paris, community liaison.
"We try to offer a wide variety of classes where we're not just reaching one type of person,” she added.
The Community Ed department just wrapped up summer camp, which offered kids classes in STEM, robotics, language, dance, art and more.
Those interested do not have to be a Mesquite resident to attend the classes, and there are classes offered online as well.
"We partnered with a company call Ed2Go – those classes are completely online. You don't have to come to us to do those, and a lot of those classes do offer certification at the end,” Paris said.
Community Ed will start offering classes the week of Labor Day. For questions or if you’re interested in teaching a class for Community Ed, contact Paris at lparis@mesquiteisd.org, or call the office at 972-882-5277.
"I feel like the classes that we offer are really beneficial and things that the community can benefit from,” Paris said.
For more information on Community Ed, visit communityedclasses.org.
