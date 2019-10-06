Mesquite PD

On October 6, 2019, during the evening hours, the Mesquite Police Department and the Mesquite Independent School District were made aware of an online social media threat directed at West Mesquite High School and Frazier Middle School. 

The non-specific threat was related to an event that would happen on October 7, 2019 at West Mesquite High School and/or Frazier Middle School.  Investigators with Mesquite PD were immediately notified and began working on determining the identity of the person posting the threat online.  The safety and security of the Mesquite ISD students and staff is a top priority. Mesquite PD takes any threat seriously and has plans to make sure every campus is safe from violence.

Mesquite PD stated that they are very grateful for the staff and families who quickly notified district officials and law enforcement and hope members of the community will continue to report these threats so they can be investigated.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments