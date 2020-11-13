Susan Williams, director of the Mesquite ISD/TAMUC Partnership at Texas A&M University-Commerce, recently shared information about the Excellence in Teaching Incentive Program (ETIP), a partnership between Texas A&M University-Commerce and Mesquite Independent School District (MISD).
ETIP encourages the district’s educators to pursue master’s and doctorate level degrees. Upon completion of the program, participating educators receive significant earnings increases for meeting quality standards in the classroom.
A cohort of 27 teachers will be graduating during the 2020-2021 academic year. The first group of 16 teachers will graduate in December, with the remaining 11 set to graduate in May. Additionally, seven teachers are pursuing their doctorate degree.
The program began in 2016 with the selection of 50 educators from within the district to serve as teachers in the ETIP program. “We wanted teachers teaching teachers,” said Williams. The teacher cadre was trained in one year and began teaching courses the following year.
Through the first phase of the program, the cadre instructs ETIP students in four courses including differentiating instruction, formative assessment, preparing students for a global society, and teaching students from poverty. Students must also complete two practicums through A&M-Commerce. After completing this phase, participants receive a $5,000 stipend for each year they remain in the classroom and achieve set quality goals.
Participants are grouped into cohorts to pursue their graduate degree at A&M-Commerce, where they receive experiential credit for the four ETIP courses and two practicums. Students begin their graduate studies with 18 credit hours, while only paying for six.
In two years, upon completing their master’s degree and maintaining good standing in the program, participants can increase the stipend to $7,000 each year. The stipend increases to $12,000 per year for those who go on to earn their doctorate or National Board Certification.
Williams said a committee led by MISD Superintendent, Dr. David Vroonland, envisioned a program that would entice teachers to stay in the classroom. “He wanted to grow teachers in the classroom, but at the same time, he wanted to reward them for staying in the classroom.” She said the program also allows teachers to grow and become leaders in their classroom, campus and district.
“We’re really pleased. Principals are noticing a huge difference. College professors are noticing a big difference when these students come in to finish their master’s,” Williams said. “They have a very deep level of understanding. It’s just a really, really neat thing I think we’ve got going.”
Vroonland is optimistic about the program’s results.
“I am very proud of the ETIP program, the training that has been a part of it and the relationship we have developed with A&M-Commerce,” Vroonland said. “Most importantly, I am very pleased with the impact on teacher development and student performance.”
Educators who have participated in the program have also noticed a difference in themselves.
Christy Norris, a family consumer science teacher at Dr. John D. Horn High School in Mesquite, reflected on the program’s positive influence on her career.
“The experience I have gained from participating in the MISD/TAMUC cohort has definitely opened my education world to a whole new level,” Norris said. “I am not afraid of trying new strategies or concepts for fear of failure. It has given me the confidence to constantly stretch myself and my students.”
Jacob Lawler from Beasley Elementary noted that he found a willingness to adopt different ways to lead his fifth-grade classroom. “The focus was never on the failure, but how you learned, adjusted and grew as a teacher from the experience, and the effect that was documented on your students’ engagement and academic accomplishments.”
Debi Tanton serves as executive director of professional learning for MISD and is heavily involved with ETIP. “We have found these teachers to be extremely reflective about their practice after they complete the ETIP program, which lends itself to much deeper learning and application of learning once they start the cohort classes,” Tanton said.
Jennifer Morris, director of professional learning, also commented on the program’s effectiveness.
“I love seeing the collaboration and learning that happens when our ETIP teachers are in the courses together. I know our students are being impacted by the deep learning and implementation that our ETIP courses provide,” Morris said.
ETIP is one of several existing and future partnerships between A&M-Commerce and Mesquite ISD. “I look forward to seeing what the future holds for this amazing partnership,” Williams said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.