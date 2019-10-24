During this month’s Mesquite ISD Board of Trustees regular meeting, Sgt. Mark Bradford with the Mesquite Police Department presented proposed changes to the district’s lockout and lockdown procedures.
Bradford said he approached Superintendent David Vroonland over a month ago about specific ideas the department wanted to implement to make it a safer community for the school staff and students.
“At Marjory Douglas (Parkland, Florida) there were two teachers/hall monitors who saw the suspect on campus. He was on campus for about a minute and 44 seconds before he fired the first shot, and none of those people called a lockdown/code red or whatever the school district uses,” he said.
Bradford also noted that in the Sandy Hook shooting the principal was the first person to be shot.
“What we’ve noticed is that in some of our schools the principal was the only person allowed to call a lockdown and the staff wasn’t empowered to call a lockdown,” he said.
“When you think about your hall monitors and your custodian staff or just anybody that might be in the hallways, they very possibly could be the first people to see the suspect/shooter when they enter the school. We want to make sure they feel empowered to see that and recognize that and go ahead and not call the office to ask for permission but to immediately put the school on lockdown,” he added.
Changes Bradford presented include any school staff being able to call a lockout or lockdown, key fob access to schools by working police officers allowing them quicker access into the school, only the police department can unlock doors during a drill or real event, and holding a surprise lockdown.
“When we talk about seconds saves lives, those crucial seconds when the suspect first comes in and somebody sees them I think will help us prevent any further tragedy,” Bradford said.
The district is required to have two lockdowns per campus per year, one in the fall and one in the spring, Bradford asked that the spring one be a surprise lockdown.
“What we’re trying to do is get that elevated heart rate, a little bit of stress and to make sure our teachers and staff can perform when they’re under a little bit of stress,” he said.
Letters will be sent to parents to explain the changes in the procedures and surprise lockdown.
