The Mesquite ISD Board of Trustees approved the promotion of four staff members during its April 13 teleconference board meeting. Those promotions were for Taylor Morris, Lark Stewart, Jerome G. Berglund and Azalea Salazar.
According to the district, Morris has spent his entire 17-year education career in MISD. He spent his first 10 years as a history teacher, coach and at-risk coordinator at Poteet High School. He has seven years of administrative experience, including three years as assistant principal at West Mesquite High School and four years as the head principal at Poteet, where he currently serves. Morris has been promoted to executive director of administrative services.
Stewart is a registered and licensed dietitian. She has seven years of administrative experience in the area of food and nutrition services, according to the district.
She is said to have worked as a dietitian for Fort Worth ISD as well as MISD before moving into administration, and for the past four years she has served as MISD’s assistant director of food and nutrition services. Stewart was promoted to director of food and nutrition services.
The district stated that Berglund has experience in multiple ISDs including Marshall, Dallas, Richardson and MISD. He has 24 years of experience as a French teacher and has spent the last two years at Horn High School, and will serve Horn as the assistant principal in the new school year.
Salazar has seven years of experience as a bilingual teacher in the district having served Gray, Henrie and Rutherford elementary schools.
According to the district, prior to becoming a certified teacher she worked as a bilingual paraprofessional at Rutherford as well, and currently serves Rutherford as an instructional specialist. She will take on a new leadership role in the new school year as Woolley Middle School assistant principal.
