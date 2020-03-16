Last Friday, Mesquite ISD announced that out of caution and at the advice of health officials, the district will extend expiring break through March 20 in an attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the community.
Additionally, the district has cancelled all extracurricular activities next week through March 27.
“We know this action may cause a hardship for many of our families; however, the health and safety of our students, staff and community must take priority during this unprecedented time,” the district stated.
Over the weekend the district sent out information to parents that they would be providing distance learning opportunities while school is not in session.
“The Texas Education Agency requires us to continue instruction during the closure; otherwise, we will have to make up the missed school days in June,” the district stated. “Your child’s teacher will communicate with you through their regular channels, such as Skyward, Google Classroom, Class Dojo, SeeSaw, etc., and some teachers may have already reached out to you. We have asked them to have lessons ready for students beginning this Wednesday. They will also communicate with you about how to access the lessons for your child to complete at home as well as how to submit their work.”
According to the district, some teachers will use online tools such as videos and Google Classroom, while others will create packets that can be printed at home or pricked up at school. Packets will be available for anyone who does not have access to the lessons online.
Students in grades 3 - 12 are advised to check their school email for lessons and instructions from their teachers. Students in grades PK - 2 do not have a school email address, and their lessons may not be available online, but printed packets will be provided for these students. More information about how and when parents can pick up packets will be sent out soon.
Students can access their digital resources such as email, textbooks, Google tools, and library resources through the district portal link at portal.mesquiteisd.org. They can also log in to the portal from the ‘student login’ link at the top of the Mesquite ISD website.
Parents with questions about distance learning during this time can reach out to their child’s teacher for assistance.
During an emergency MISD school board meeting Monday morning, district staff is looking into options for students who do not have internet access at home.
Superintendent David Vroonland said via a conference call that moving forward they need to anticipate that there will be extended closure and district staff will prepare for that reality.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.