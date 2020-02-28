Mesquite ISD puts safety first

Mesquite ISD Executive Athletics Director Kody Groves recently went over some safety and security updates the district has made with the Board of Trustees.
Groves said the goal of the MISD Safety and Security Team is to remain situationally aware and to execute the most efficient plan possible, while coordinating with the Mesquite Police Department.
“Just being aware of what’s going on around the world, the United States and locally – there’s a lot going on, we have to stay at the forefront of what’s happening and constantly evaluate ourselves, our schools and our protocols,” he said.
A couple of changes to the Texas Education Code he went over include TEC Sec. 37.105 regarding unauthorized person and refusal of entry, ejection and identification, and TEC Sec. 37.105(B)(b) which states that identification may be required of any person on the property.
The first states that a person may be refused entry if the person poses a substantial risk of harm to any person or the person behaves in a manner that is inappropriate for a school setting.
“We value the safety of our students, staff and patrons above all else. We regularly review our safety protocols,” Groves said.
Additional security measures have been implemented for after-school events at all MISD venues effective Jan. 31.
These additional security measures include students in grades 6-12 must present a student ID in order to be admitted without adult supervision at all MISD athletic events; no backpacks will be allowed in any after-school game or performance; no one may enter an event after the start of the fourth quarter (basketball); each principal will ensure campus workers are retrained with respect to expectations; school resource officers (SROs) will be retrained to MPD expectations and their support of MISD staff.
Superintendent David Vroonland said that with some rare exceptions, the shootings that have occurred across the country have been planned and not “off-the-cuff” events.
“We’ve been with the FBI, we’ve talked about this with them. As a result of that we’ve been somewhat reticent to put metal detectors in,” Vroonland said. “You can talk to police around the country and they are of the same opinion … metal detectors create a potential for a fish bowl effect where we are lining people up and we don’t want to do that. We want to move kids into our buildings as quickly as possible and identify things as quickly as possible so we can mitigate any harm to our children.”
