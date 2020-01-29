Mesquite ISD radio students recognized for accomplishments

During this month’s regular Mesquite ISD Board of Trustees meeting, the board took a moment to recognize staff and students. Among the honorees were KEOM students Christian Jaynes and Addie Everson.
According to KEOM’s website, KEOM is owned and operated by MISD and is a noncommercial, educational, community service station. The station was founded by former MISD superintendent Dr. Ralph Poteet and signed on the air Sept. 4, 1984, on 88.3 FM. In 1992, the station moved to 88.5 FM.
The station serves as a learning laboratory for MISD high school students who are interested in exploring radio and communications as a career.
Both students received awards through the MarCom marketing and communication competition administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP).
Jaynes received the gold award for his podcast, “A Mesquite Moment in Time” and Everson received two platinum awards for two episodes from her podcast “The story Behind Our Music.”
District staff said both students researched, scripted and produced their podcast completely on their own.
Everson also achieved a big milestone for KEOM students when she won first place for Best Audio Entertainment Production High School from College Broadcasters, Inc. for “Cereal Boxes – The Story Behind Our Music.”
More than 1,000 entries were received for the 2019 CBI National Student Production Awards; three of the categories were specific to high schools.
To learn more about KEOM, visit keom.fm.
