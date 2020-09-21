Mesquite ISD’s Apple Corps program rewards excellence in teaching by honoring outstanding MISD teachers.
Created in January 1990, the program inducts two new teachers each month at the regular meeting of the district's Board of Trustees. These educators are nominated by their peers and approved by administration and enjoy many forms of public recognition and appreciation each year.
This month’s Apple Corps recipients for excellence in teaching are Gabriele Ingram and Bobbi O’Bannon.
Ingram is the German teacher at John Horn High School. She has taught in Mesquite since 2004, with all 17 years spent at JHHS. Principal Bruce Perkins emphasized her importance to Horn by saying, “Mrs. Ingram goes above and beyond in everything she does and her love for her students stands out in so many ways."
Ingram, now a tenured teacher in Mesquite, utilizes her experience when it comes to teaching her students.
“Having to learn another language as an adult made me realize the importance of great educators who are willing to go the extra mile for their students. I am convinced that I can help others learn my language since I have the passion it takes to dig in, adjust to, and overcome difficult circumstances in order to meet a goal and make a difference,” she said.
O'Bannon is a second grade teacher Gentry Elementary School. She has spent 19 years as a teacher -- all in Mesquite ISD.
Gentry Principal RaShunda Price said, “Bobbi has worked tirelessly at Gentry for years and has become known as a campus leader in numerous ways. Not only is she a phenomenal teacher, but she serves as a respected mentor and veteran in our building.”
O'Bannon, a classroom scholar in ETIP, attributes her passion for educating to the desire of seeing her students succeed.
“I became a teacher to fight for kids who don’t have anyone to fight for them. I want to fight for their well-being, their education and for their future,” she said.
When asked about future goals, O'Bannon notes that she would like to pursue a position that allows her to mentor or coach new teachers in Mesquite ISD.
