Each month Mesquite ISD recognizes a paraprofessional in the district during its regular Board of Trustees meeting for their contributions on their campus.
Paraprofessionals are those who work behind the scenes to make the district work, such as secretaries and aides. One paraprofessional is honored every month, each nominated by their peers.
This month’s STAR paraprofessional is Rutherford Elementary’s inclusion instructional assistant, Kokeitha Sutton.
Sutton has been with MISD for 14 years, and Rutherford staff described her as kind, outgoing, encouraging, impactful and thoughtful. She is known as a selfless employee with only her students’ best interest in mind.
"Mrs. K develops and maintains positive relationships with all staff and students. She is an employee who consistently exemplifies excellence daily through her work ethic and her heart for children,” said Rutherford Principal Holly Grubbs.
