The Texas Supreme Court struck down the mask mandate put in place by Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins on Sunday.
The Texas Supreme Court issued an emergency stay on a temporary restraining order against Abbott’s order that bans mask mandates. A temporary injunction hearing will move forward, according to Jenkins.
Until then, the requirement for health and safety plans and masks are now void. Residents may choose whether or not they wish to wear a mask in public.
Mesquite ISD released a statement saying their obligation under the law is to fall back to the governor’s order. Effective Monday, masks will not be required in school buildings.
“In the strongest terms possible, MISD urges all students and staff members to wear masks as a precaution to protect others from the spread of COVID-19,” Director of Communications Elizabeth Fernandez said. “Last school year, masks were required for all staff and students ages 10 and up, and the district saw very little spread of infection in our schools. Our priority is to keep our students and staff healthy by doing whatever we can within the law to limit the spread of this virus.”
Fernandez said the district also strongly encourages eligible students and staff to get vaccinated.
As new legal action occurs in the days and weeks ahead, changes to the school’s policy may occur. Fernandez said the district will continue to follow the most current law in place.
“We understand that this is a very challenging time for our students and staff,” Fernandez said. “We also know that there are differing opinions from both sides, and we ask our Mesquite ISD community to show respect and kindness to one another.”
