Mesquite ISD’s Elementary Teacher of the Year: Third year teacher to represent district

Last month Mesquite ISD announced its district elementary and secondary Teachers of the Year who will move on to compete against other districts in Region 10. This year’s Elementary Teacher of the Year is Krystal Dumas.
She is a 2017 graduate of LeTourneau University and joined MISD in 2017, teaching fourth grade at Mackey Elementary School.
How do you feel about representing Mesquite ISD as the district's elementary Teacher of the Year?
I love Mesquite ISD, and representing the district is just an honor.
Why did you decide to go into education?
I felt like education was my calling. I was a stay-at-home mom at one point, but I knew that I wanted to work with children. I've always done it, I've done it in youth group, I was a youth leader and I've done children ministry. I knew that's where I was called to be and I wanted to make a difference.
We do a lot of fun stuff in the classroom, but it goes further than just teaching them reading and writing; it's the relationships that we build and the social skills that I want them to learn.
Why did you choose to work with elementary kids?
I knew I've always wanted to work with the younger kids because I felt like I could be the one to give them direction and be that voice for them to help them in the classroom.
A lot of my students come from single-parent homes or really tough situations, so I knew that if they had that person, that rock in their corner, from the beginning, they will always have that voice that echoes for them. Like "Hey, I can do this, I was told I can."
As an educator, what's the most rewarding aspect for you?
Something that is so rewarding is those "aha" moments that my students have. I don't think it's ever too early for my students to think about their future; I want them to think about middle school, high school and beyond.
As fourth-graders, I want them to shift their thinking from saying they want to work at McDonald's to I want to own a McDonald's. I want them to think about their future goals and how what they're doing in my classroom will be with them forever, not just the grammar but the social skills as well.
What are some challenges you face?
I'm a mom and a wife and I serve at my church. I wear a lot of hats, and with education you're also expected to wear a lot of hats, too. You don't ever want to let anyone down. You want to do right by your students, your team, your admins, and so I'm being pulled into a lot of different directions, but at the end of the day it's figuring out how to work as a team, delegate and collaborate and just trusting that your students come first. If you do right by your students then everything else will fall into place.
Growing up, which teachers made an impact on you?
When my family moved to Garland I saw something kind of traumatic for me as a sixth-grader, and my drama teacher took the time to take me aside and listened to me and bought me a book. It had nothing to do with it, but the fact that she bought me a book and addressed it to me and said, "I believe in you." That stayed with me forever.
In high school, I was in journalism from my freshman year to my senior year, and my journalism teacher was there for everything and she cared enough to attend stuff outside of school.
What's one thing you hope your students get from their time with you?
For them just to know that the world is their limit; for them to realize that they can do anything and dream big.
Where do you hope to see yourself in 10 years?
Eventually I would love to be an admin because right now I get to advocate for my students, but I feel like when you're an admin you not only get to advocate for your students but also the staff as well.
