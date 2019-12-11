As part of the 2018 bond program, new campuses are being built in Mesquite ISD and some are seeing upgrades. During Monday night’s school board meeting the board approved naming middle school #10 after retired MISD educator Dr. Don Woolley.
Board President Elaine Whitlock said Woolley graduated from East Baptist College in 1958 with a bachelor’s in science, P.E. and history. He was hired as a teacher in the 1958-59 school year and called to serve in the United States Army from 1961-62. He then returned to teach Mesquite High School where he also coached and became principal.
In 1977 he became the assistant principal of personnel, and in 1993 he became assistant superintendent of facilities in 1993, retiring in 1994. Woolley worked in Mesquite for 36 years.
Ashly Cochran was named the principal of Dr. Don Woolley Middle School. She has 12 years of experience in education, having started her career in 2008 at Skyline High School and joining MISD eight years ago. She has served for the past four years as assistant principal/dean of instruction at Horn High School.
“She is significantly intelligent in her understanding of working with children and adults. She’s done a fantastic job at Horn High School, and she was most important in actually opening up the new addition of Horn High School,” said Superintendent David Vroonland. “It is a bit unusual to bring forward an assistant principal to open a new school in her first role as principalship, but that’s how much she impressed the panels and me.”
Woolley Middle School is located at 3200 Edwards Church Road. The campus is set to open in August 2020 and will accommodate up to 1,200 students.
